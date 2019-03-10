PLANT CITY, Fla. — An elderly brother and sister quite literally were at the right place at the right time Wednesday evening when a pickup truck came barreling through their living room.

The siblings, named Ned and Angus, usually are working their fruit stand at the intersection of W. Trapnell and Turkey Creek roads around this time of night but instead had returned inside.

Before 8:30 p.m., the truck plowed through.

People at a gas station across the street and neighbors heard the bang and rushed over to help. They pulled the man out after a wall fell on top of him, and he was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Two other people, the truck driver and the driver of a car caught up in the wreck, also were transported.

The sister told 10News she's lucky she's not dead, though they've had near-disasters before: People speed by all the time. This time, she said, a truck actually crashed into the house.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

