Tampa's Plant High School Danceros to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

According to the team's coach, senior members of the Danceros have been performing in the parade since 2010.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.

One such group performing in this year's Thanksgiving parade is the H.B. Plant High School Danceros. One parent tells 10 Tampa Bay that, according to the coach, the group has been performing in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since 2010.

And this year, the group will be dancing close to the end of the parade, soon before Mariah Carey brings in Santa Claus, kicking off for many the official start of the Christmas season.

Just recently, we brought you the story of another Tampa Bay area high school group that was set to perform in this year's Macy's parade. The Tarpon Springs High School marching band was also selected to perform during the parade. It's a performance the school has been looking forward to and preparing for since 2019.

“We’re just having a lot of fun putting it together, and getting in the holiday spirit,” said Sylvia Beach, a senior in the marching band. “We have a very supportive community, very supportive parents and staff, but overall, we just have a lot of fun together, we’re all friends.”