'No threat' found after Plant High School, daycares placed on brief lockdown

Tampa police said they received a call about a suspicious person walking towards the school, possibly with a weapon.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say there is "no cause for concern" after Plant High School and two nearby daycares were placed on a brief lockdown.

The schools were placed on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. after police received a call about a "suspicious individual walking towards the school" possibly with a weapon, the Tampa Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Officers say they responded to the school, made contact with the person matching the description and there was "no weapon found." Police determined there was no threat to the school.

The lockdown was lifted about 30 minutes after the initial report.

Plant High School left this message for parents and families:

This is Plant High calling with an important message. We were briefly placed on lock in earlier after a neighbor reported spotting a person in the neighborhood who may have had a weapon. Police made contact with the man that matched the person’s description and determined he did not have a weapon and was no threat to the community or our school. We have lifted lock in and resumed normal operations. There was no immediate safety threat at any time, but we placed ourselves on lock in out of an abundance of caution. Thank you for your understanding.

On Oct. 21, Shaw Elementary School in Tampa was placed on lockdown following an unsubstantiated threat of a weapon near the campus, the Tampa Police Department said.