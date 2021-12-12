'Haven't stopped praying': Family, friends gather for teen in hospital after Tampa motorcycle crash

Taylor Koulouris is in the hospital after being seriously injured in a South Tampa motorcycle crash on Friday.

TAMPA, Fla — A motorcycle crash in Tampa on Friday involving two Plant High School teenagers seriously injured one and killed another.

Taylor Koulouris was on the back of the motorcycle when it collided with a car at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue. Taylor was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the motorcycle, Ben Francis, died from his injuries.

The condition of the person in the car that collided with the motorcycle they were on is unclear. The crash is under investigation with the Tampa Police Department.

More than 100 people from South Tampa joined together Sunday night to pray for the teens.

"This prayer vigil is for us to pray for the one who is still fighting and for the one who we lost," said Kenny Hubell, the Director of Contemporary Worship and Chaplain to Youth and Families at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church.

Hubbell grew to know Taylor from her heavy involvement with Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church where she attends bible study.

"I’ve been leading Taylor for several years now. She’s a vibrant soul," Hubbell explained. "She’s got such a great energy and a wonderful laugh."

Taylor's friends can tell you, there's a cackle in her laugh that will put a smile on everyone's face.

"She brings me so much laughter and so much light just through her own laughter," said Taylor's best friend, Elizabeth McCree.

When Hubbell heard about the accident on Friday, he described it as devastating.

"We just haven’t stopped praying since Friday afternoon," Hubbell said.

hear from Taylor's friends about the kind of girl she is and why your prayers are needed now

Taylor's friends who she met at church are praying she gets better.

"I pray that God gives her the strength to heal and so she can be here laughing once again," McCree said.

Each of Taylor's classmates at Plant High School says Taylor is the kindest person they know.

"Just such a nice person, always there for you, the kindest person," said Taylor's classmate, Adam Enajibi. "One of the kindest people you will ever meet."

Taylor has two younger siblings who her friends say, she absolutely adores.

"She loves her family," McCree explained. "She has two younger siblings and she is so caring and loving towards them."

Taylor's friends tell me, she loves her family.



Tonight her parents and siblings are praying for her

Hubbell explained Taylor's injuries are serious and that's why prayers are so important.