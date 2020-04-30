TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a crash involving an SUV and Tampa Fire Rescue car.

Police say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the fire rescue car was traveling eastbound on Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. near Tampa Street when it hit an SUV carrying a man, woman and infant.

The SUV rolled over on impact, and the woman to be cut out from it. The man was able to get out and removed the baby, according to police.

All three were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and were transported to St. Joseph's Hospital, according to the police department.

Tampa police say the rescue car involved in the crash was not carrying a patient and was not "running [an] emergency" at the time. No EMS personnel suffered injuries from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

