Police on scene of barricaded man with gun in Tampa apartment

Officers were able to safely rescue two women from inside the apartment.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department officers are currently on the scene of an apartment complex where they say a man is barricaded with a gun.

Police first responded to Bowery Bayside by Cortland apartments Thursday morning after a 911 call came from two women inside, according to a media alert.

The women said a man was inside the home threatening them with a gun, officers explain. The agency says SWAT was able to safely rescue the two women while making contact with the armed man.

The scene is still active at this time.