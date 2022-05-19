x
Hillsborough County

Police on scene of barricaded man with gun in Tampa apartment

Officers were able to safely rescue two women from inside the apartment.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department officers are currently on the scene of an apartment complex where they say a man is barricaded with a gun.

Police first responded to Bowery Bayside by Cortland apartments Thursday morning after a 911 call came from two women inside, according to a media alert.

The women said a man was inside the home threatening them with a gun, officers explain. The agency says SWAT was able to safely rescue the two women while making contact with the armed man.

The scene is still active at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

