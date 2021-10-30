x
Tampa police investigate shots fired outside home near Adventure Island

Police confirmed they received numerous 911 calls reporting the incident.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday morning outside a home near Adventure Island. 

No one was reportedly injured when multiple shots were fired at East Serena Drive and North Hartts Drive. 

Officers will release more information as they gather it during their investigation, Tampa Police report. 

The roadways were closed to collect shell casings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

