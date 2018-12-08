TAMPA, Fla. -- Over the course of about six hours, Tampa police officers issued dozens of citations for speeding, moving violations and failing to "move over" for law enforcement or first responders.

The traffic patrol operation came just hours after three Clearwater police officers were injured in a crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway early Saturday morning.

Tampa police said between 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers issued 12 "move over" citations, 20 speeding tickets, one moving violation, one non-moving violation and 34 miscellaneous warnings.

Police said they also arrested one for driving with a suspended license and four for driving under the influence.

Tampa police said Clearwater police were notified and that the department would participate for Clearwater traffic on the west side of the bridge soon. They said a full operation will be planned and implemented city-wide in the coming weeks.

Move over or slow down? Click or tap here for more information about the "move over" law in Florida.

