TAMPA, Fla. — He told his family he was going for a walk around the block and never came home.

Now, Tampa police are looking for Jacinto Ramirez, 85, who has dementia and hasn’t been seen since Sunday afternoon.

Ramirez was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, burgundy shirt, jeans and black boots. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on the 8200 block of North Marks Street in Tampa.

If anyone sees him, they are asked to call police at 813- 231-6130.

