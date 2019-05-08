TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for the public's help to find a car they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a male pedestrian early Monday.

The crash happened about 3:20 a.m. at 22nd Street N. and Oakwood Avenue.

The Nissan sedan is possibly silver or pewter. Police think it might have damage to the front end and undercarriage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS or leave a tip at the Crime Stoppers website.

