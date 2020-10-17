Police: Man arrested after domestic incident leads to a pregnant woman and her babies death

Officers are investigating what led up to the incident.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa police are investigating what led up to a domestic disturbance ending with the death of a six-month pregnant woman and the baby she was carrying.

The Tampa Police Department says it responded to the 2200 block of E. Emma Street regarding the disturbance when they found a pregnant woman with life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital where she later died of her injuries, according to a release. Police also say the unborn child was delivered by hospital personnel but died shortly after.

During an investigation, the police department identified Jay Leonard Rodriguez, 39, as the person who physically attacked the woman and "caused the deaths of both victims," according to a release.

He was said to have been taken into custody without incident.

Officers say Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder related to the deaths and violation of probation.

The investigation is ongoing.

