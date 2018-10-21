TAMPA, Fla.—A wrong-way crash claimed the life of one person on the Selmon Expressway early Sunday morning, Tampa police said.

Police said a Ford truck was driving east in the westbound lanes when it hit another vehicle head-on. Officers said the crash killed the man who was hit by the truck.

Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The suspected wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Officers said charges were pending Sunday morning.

