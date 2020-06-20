Have you seen Edgar? Police searching for missing 67-year-old man with a heart condition

Police say Edgar Randolph was last seen on June 6 after leaving his home near the 3200 block of E. North Bay St. and N. 33rd St. in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department needs your help locating a missing 67-years-old Tampa man.

Randolph has a heart condition that requires medication. He left his meds at home along with his phone, according to police. He is known to frequent parts of East Tampa and has associates in Polk County.

Randolph is described as five-feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen driving a 1999 Black Nissan Maxima.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact the Tampa Police department at 813-231-6130.

