TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking the public for help finding a missing man.
Officers said Edward Charles Metlicka, 56, was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday at his home on the 2400 block of E. Hanna.
Police said he is wearing a gray t-shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes. He is six feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown/gray hair and green eyes.
Police said he is in need of medical attention.
If anyone knows where he is, they should call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.
