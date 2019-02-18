TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Temple Terrace police are searching for an armed man accused of robbing a CVS store early Monday morning.

Police said the man walked into the store on Fowler Avenue E near N. 56th Street, showed a silver revolver and demanded cash from an employee. The man then drove away from the store in a new model silver Dodge Ram.

Police said the suspect was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses and has facial hair.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477, report anonymously online, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

