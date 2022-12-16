Police: Tampa officer on administrative leave after DUI arrest

The officer, who has been an officer with the police department since 2018, was "immediately relieved of his duties."

TAMPA, Fla. — An officer with the Tampa Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was reportedly arrested for DUI early Friday morning.

The police department explained Rickado StFleur was arrested at 4:35 a.m. after he crashed his car at Brandon Parkway and Pauls Drive.

Police said StFleur, who was off duty, was the driver of the car that veered off the road and overturned. He eventually called 911.

Once law enforcement was on scene, they were able to determine that he appeared intoxicated and was taken into custody "on suspicion of driving under the influence," the agency explained.

StFleur, who has been an officer with the police department since 2018, was "immediately relieved of his duties" and will reportedly remain on leave until the investigation is complete.

"While we are thankful that no one was hurt in this accident, that does not excuse the actions of this officer in getting behind the wheel intoxicated. He put others at risk because of his carelessness and must now face the consequences of his decision," Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "We constantly remind other drivers of the importance of using a ridesharing service or finding a designated driver, and the same rules apply to those in law enforcement.