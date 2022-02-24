11-year-old Lakeland massacre survivor to meet first responders who rescued her

The event will call together drivers and passengers to four different stops around the Tampa Bay area to raise money for the preteen.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — It's been months since a gunman killed four people, including an infant, and injured a preteen at a Lakeland home.

The lone survivor, an 11-year-old girl, was tortured and shot at least seven times before investigators say the accused shooter, Bryan Riley, left her for dead.

What Riley didn't know was the girl played dead and prayed, in the end "outsmarting him," according to law enforcement. First responders were able to help the girl after he surrendered to the authorities.

Now, the 11-year-old is able to meet the people who helped save her life.

The Amvets & American Legion Riders is hosting an event to help pay for the medical bills for the girl by bringing together the surrounding community with their cars, trucks and bikes.

A ride-along will call together drivers and passengers to four different stops around the Tampa Bay area to raise money for the preteen.

The four stops for the ride-along include:

Amer Legion 72 Mulberry

Amer Legion 148 Riverview

Amvets Post 26 Dover

Amvets Post 44 Plant City

At one of the stops, first responders will be there to greet the 11-year-old who they helped save.

The last stop in Plant City will have baskets and auction items with music and hamburgers to enjoy as well.

Each driver participating will pay $20 while every passenger puts up $10. The event starts at 9 a.m. at 5521 E State Road 60 in Plant City.

People can donate to a GoFundMe page up raising money for the 11-year-old by clicking here.