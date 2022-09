Tampa Fire Rescue says the person was injured when a piece of material fell on them.

TAMPA, Fla. — A person is in critical condition after a Friday morning accident at Port Tampa Bay.

Tampa Fire Rescue said crews responded between 6:45-7 a.m. to the port off of Channelside Drive. A spokesperson for the department said the person was injured when a piece of material fell on them.

They were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

Tampa Fire Rescue did not say the name of the company involved or if the person injured was an employee.