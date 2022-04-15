Source of fuel seen on water near Port of Tampa under investigation

Tampa Fire Rescue said the fuel was dissipating faster than crews could get to it.

TAMPA, Fla. — Efforts are underway to determine the source of fuel seen shimmering on top of the water near the Port of Tampa.

Sky 10 on Friday morning flew over the East Bay Channel, which connects to Hillsborough Bay, and spotted the sheen.

CSX operates a terminal in the area, but it is not the source of the fuel, spokesperson Sheriee Bowman told 10 Tampa Bay. Tampa Fire Rescue's Vivian McIlrath confirmed the company's statement, saying it does not have any fuels in the area.

And so far, fire rescue cannot determine where the fuel is coming from because it was dissipating faster than crews could get to it, McIlrath said. They do know, however, it's not a diesel leak, she added.