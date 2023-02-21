Port Tampa Bay group to explore feasibility of Riverwalk expansion

There are lingering security concerns that have kept that from happening in the past.

TAMPA, Fla. — Strolling along the waterfront at Sparkman Wharf might be a step closer to reality.

The governing board at Port Tampa Bay has taken steps to launch a group study that would look at the feasibility of opening the waterfront areas behind the Florida Aquarium and Sparkman Wharf to the public.

It’s part of an ongoing push to connect Tampa's Riverwalk all the way through Channelside, but there are lingering security concerns that have kept that from happening in the past.

“This is an opportunity to get it on the front of how we can integrate our part with the community,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who sits on the port’s board, said.

For years, city leaders, business interests and the public have wanted to see Tampa‘s Riverwalk extended, offering a waterfront experience behind some of downtown’s most popular attractions.

But the overriding concern – at least in the past – has been security.

At Terminal 2, the port regularly sees cruise ships and occasionally other large vessels using the dock space.

“Finding a balance is something we would like to do,” Port Tampa Bay CEO Paul Anderson said. “But there are some real challenges in dynamics to try to do this.”

Anderson explained they’re not against the idea of creating continuity along the waterfront, but there are federal laws limiting public access and security issues to contend with.

Then, there’s the infrastructure itself.

“Liability. It’s a huge issue,” Anderson said. “These areas, these bulkheads are not made necessarily for people walking that might've been maybe at a restaurant, at a bar.”

Visitors seem to like the idea of getting closer to water rather than staring through the metal security bars at Sparkman Wharf.

“I think there could be a designated time or something that is open to the public,” Robert Caremnatis, a Miami resident, said.

“And it’s a beautiful walkway. See the water. Get to the aquarium easier,” Marissa Downing added.

But some say the Riverwalk is plenty long already, they can see the water now and they wouldn’t want the port to lose business over expansion plans.

The port says it does not want to do is lose capacity when it comes to its growing cruise ship business. Before the pandemic, cruises made up about 20% of the port’s revenue.

“Is it needed to add to the Riverwalk and take away from the aspect of what’s going on here in regard to the pier in the port system?” visitor Daryl Gibson asked.

Waterfront businesses say they’d like to see more public access and not just the ones at Sparkman Wharf. The Florida Aquarium and American Victory Ship and Museum could also benefit.

A group looking into the possibilities as well as the challenges could include Strategic Property Partners which built Water Street and developer Daryl Shaw who has plans for Ybor City.

“Usually, these plans come down to how much it’s going to cost and who is going to pay for it,” Castor said. “And so that will be a part of this focus group.”

The port agreed to at least look into the idea, weighing the possibilities against how much of a disruption – and what sort of safety issues – could be created by opening the waterfront.