TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay hosted a hurricane training simulation on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin presented the following scenario at the simulation: What if Hurricane Michael had taken a right turn and made landfall in Pinellas County?

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Askegren, commander of the civil engineering squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, spoke Wednesday about base response after Hurricane Michael made a direct hit last year near Mexico Beach, Florida.

Port Tampa Bay staff holds this drill every year to solidify its planning and execution of different scenarios, along with other agencies and local leaders. The idea is to brainstorm and contribute in a safe environment, inspiring new and different solutions.

The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1.

