All lanes are closed for investigation, FHP confirms.

TAMPA, Fla. — A full lane closure of Interstate 75 in Tampa, just before Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, is slowing down traffic Saturday morning.

All northbound lanes around the area are closed due to an investigation, Florida Highway Patrol confirms.

Traffic cameras from the Florida Department of Transportation show traffic being diverted away from the area.

No other information has been released, as of now.