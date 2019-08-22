TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and pedestrian.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday near Adamo Drive and Orient Road. Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

Law enforcement officers expect a portion of eastbound Adamo Drive to be closed for a few hours.

The names of those involved in this crash have not been released. Investigators have not yet said what they believe led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

