Blown transformer causes power outage in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers will need to use extra caution while driving through portions of downtown Tampa after a blown transformer caused a power outage, the Tampa Police Department said.

The power outage is affecting the South Franklin Street and South Florida Avenue corridors, according to officers.

Police said Tampa Electric workers are currently on the scene working to restore power, but an exact timeline of when that will happen is still unknown.