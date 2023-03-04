Power outages reported in downtown Tampa area, TECO map shows

According to Tampa Electric, a power outage has occurred in the Channel District and in the Harbour Island area.

Power outages have been reported Saturday afternoon in the area of downtown Tampa.

According to Tampa Electric, a power outage has occurred in the Channel District and in the Harbour Island area.

In TECO's outage map, the company has reported that they are aware of both outages in the affected areas.

Over 1,600 customers have reported the outage in the Channel District, and over 1,300 customers have contact TECO for the same issue in the Harbour Island area.

The company says they will restore the power at round 7:10 p.m. Saturday for both impacted areas. The investigation for the cause of the outage is currently ongoing.