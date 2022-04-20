More than 200 people without power due to Tampa crash

No injuries have been reported.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than 200 people in South Tampa remain without power Thursday morning following a crash in the area.

According to police, the crash happened Wednesday evening near South Manhattan and West Bay View avenues.

Tampa Electric Company (TECO) shows that 212 customers are currently without power as a result. The utility's outage map originally expected power to be restored at 12:50 a.m. but it has since been updated to 9:40 a.m.

