Precautionary boil water notice issued for area in Progress Village

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for an area in Progress Village, a news release from Hillsborough County reports.

Water service was temporarily interrupted around 1 p.m. Friday after a contractor damaged a 10-inch water main line, county leaders explain. The water was later restored.

Residents are now advised to boil their water until it is safe to use.

This means to boil tap water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

The impacted areas include:

Interstate 75 to the east

Camden Field Parkway to the north

Riverview Drive to the south

South 78th Street to the west

Click here to see a map of the impact areas.

The county estimates 3,430 residential and commercial customers are impacted by the notice.