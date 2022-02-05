Precautionary boil water notice issued for area in Progress Village

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for an area in Progress Village, a news release from Hillsborough County reports.
Water service was temporarily interrupted around 1 p.m. Friday after a contractor damaged a 10-inch water main line, county leaders explain. The water was later restored.
Residents are now advised to boil their water until it is safe to use.
This means to boil tap water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes.
The impacted areas include:
- Interstate 75 to the east
- Camden Field Parkway to the north
- Riverview Drive to the south
- South 78th Street to the west
Click here to see a map of the impact areas.
The county estimates 3,430 residential and commercial customers are impacted by the notice.
The notice remains in effect until a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink, the release explains.