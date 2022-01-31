Preschoolers give adorable Black History Month presentation for Hillsborough Tax Collector's Office

A group of four and five-year-old children dressed as some of history's most important Black American women.

TAMPA, Fla. — A group of Tampa preschoolers on Thursday visited a Hillsborough Tax Collector's Office to give an adorable presentation on Black History Month.

The children from College Hill Church of God in Christ stopped by the Southshore tax collector’s office dressed as some of history's most important Black American women.

Those people included Maya Angelou, Dr. Mae Jemison, Shirley Chisholm, Serena Williams, Amanda Gorman, Vice President Kamala Harris, Rosa Parks and Fannie Lou Hame.

Each four and five-year-old read a famous quote from the person they were dressed as.