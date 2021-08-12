Hillsborough County to undergo prescribed burn

The administered fire will take place in Plant City on Aug. 12.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Conservation and Environmental Lands Management Department announced that there will be a prescribed burn on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Prescribed burning is also known as prescribed fire, and it serves as a safe and economical way to apply a natural process that ensures ecosystem health and reduces the risk of wildfire, according to Hillsborough County.

The burning will take place for only one day in Blackwater Creek Preserve in Plant City and will be spearheaded by certified burn manager, Stephen Raymond.

Prescribed fires are conducted by highly trained professionals and help to do a number of things such as cycling nutrients into the soil, stimulating growth, and providing food for wildlife.

"One of the greatest benefits of prescribed fire is that it reduces “fuels” such as underbrush, branches, pine needles, leaves, and dead plant debris that build up on the forest floor over time," the Hillsborough County Conservation and Environmental Lands Management stated.

The organization also shared some tips on what to do if you live near a prescribed burn area.

Keep doors and windows closed to avoid smoke in your home.

Do not hang laundry outdoors to dry.

Limit your outdoor activities or temporarily evacuate the area during and after the burn if you embody any health issues such as asthma, allergies, or anything that can be triggered by smoke.