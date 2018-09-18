Update: The bust was removed by a crew just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa restaurateur Richard Gonzmart plans to remove a bust of Princess Ulele from the Tampa Riverwalk after being "told repeatedly" that Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn wants it relocated.

The statue was installed on the lawn of Ulele, the native Floridian-inspired restaurant Gonzmart's Columbia Restaurant Group created for the historic Water Works building in Tampa Heights, in late 2017.

Gonzmart is among the city's most prominent business leaders. In addition to Ulele and a small chain of Columbia locations, his company is also behind Goody Goody, Cha Cha Coconuts and the forthcoming Buccaneer on Longboat Key and Casa Santo Stefano in Ybor City.

“I ordered and paid for this statue to honor the Native Americans, such as Ulele, who lived in this area long before us,” Gonzmart said in a statement Wednesday. “It’s been a wonderful addition to the Riverwalk and guests have taken thousands of photos of it. But I have been told repeatedly that Mayor Buckhorn wants it moved from that location.”

“This has nothing to do with the piece of art. It was erected without permission on land that is a public park, alongside a Riverwalk that we have worked hard to keep free of clutter," mayoral spokeswoman Ashley Bauman said in a statement. "The codes apply to everyone and nobody has the liberty of erecting structures on property that does not belong to them."

To read the rest of this story, visit the Tampa Bay Business Journal's website.

