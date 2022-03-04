'Significant traffic delays' expected during road work at US 301 and Progress Boulevard

Drivers can take other routes to get around the two-week closure, but they may jam up at times.

BRANDON, Fla. — Drivers in the area of Progress Boulevard and U.S. 301 should expect some disruptions for the next couple of weeks while crews work to replace the roadway's surface.

Starting late Friday, March 4, Progress Boulevard will close west of U.S. 301 for 14 days for phase three of an ongoing $21.3 million project in the area, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Signage will direct drivers to get around the work zone by using Causeway Boulevard, U.S. 41 and Gibsonton Drive/Boyette Road. Falkenburg Road, 78th Street, Madison Avenue/Progress Boulevard and Riverview Drive may be other alternate routes.

Given the closure, it's anticipated there will be "significant traffic delays and congestion on all nearby roads," FDOT said.

Part of the project includes repaving U.S. 301 between Lake St. Charles Boulevard and Progress Boulevard/Bloomingdale Avenue in Hillsborough County, FDOT said in a release.

Crews also plan to add a through-lane to westbound Bloomingdale Avenue, install a sidewalk along the east side of U.S. 301 and widen the U.S. 301 entrance ramp to northbound Interstate 75.