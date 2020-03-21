A man died at the hospital after he was found shot in the Progress Village area.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday in the area of 81st Street S. and Ash Avenue, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Not long after arrival, they came across the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment, but he died.

It's believed the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

