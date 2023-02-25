Project DYNAMO to continue rescues in Ukraine as country heads into 2nd year at war

More than 400 operations and 6,000 people later, the nonprofit has saved lives and stopped tragedy.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been one year since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

War officials estimate more than 200,000 people have been killed from both sides.

Help for Ukraine continues to pour in from around the world as people rush to safety. Project DYNAMO, a nonprofit volunteer organization out of Tampa, makes rescues daily — which is why their mission hasn't ended.

"Nobody wakes up and says, 'I hope I'm a refugee. I hope I'm a hostage being held by Russian intelligence,'" Project DYNAMO Founder Bryan Stern said from the ground in Ukraine.

The war has been an emotional undertaking many never thought would last this long.

"It's a war of attrition and the Russians are banking on the idea that the Americans and the west lose our resolve," Stern said.

People in the war-torn country are still fighting to stay in control.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the country's fearless leader, is guiding his people on the ground and also asking for help from the west.

The U.S. announced a new $2 billion security assistance package including ammunition, small high-tech drones and another round of sanctions on Russian companies, banks and people.

"If we stopped supporting them, Russia invades the whole thing and takes them all over. That's the end of the show. The Ukrainians can't hold their own in that regard," Stern said.

But Stern said the U.S. has helped Ukranians tremendously so far.

More than 400 operations and 6,000 people later, Project DYNAMO has saved lives and stopped tragedy.

"We did just under 100 people yesterday for perspective. That was about 12 hours ago," Stern said Saturday morning.

As Ukraine pushes to end this war, the need for help is increasing. Stern says the end won't come any time soon, so in the midst of chaos, they'll keep rescuing as many people as they can.

"As long as there's a need and we're funded, we will continue to operate. We're just people trying to help people and that's what DYNAMO really is all about," Stern said.

Those interested in donating or learning more about Project DYNAMO can do so by visiting www.projectdynamo.org.