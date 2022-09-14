Project SEARCH program helping adults with disabilities prepare for jobs

For nine months, 10 interns worked different roles throughout ZooTampa at Lowry Park to gain new skills in hopes of landing a rewarding career.

TAMPA, Fla. — Marielle Kaspar said she started off shy nine months ago.

On Wednesday, she spoke proudly in front of a room full of people having gained new public engagement and communications skills as a Project SEARCH intern.

"I didn't think that I would be able to get through these nine months," Kaspar said. "I've definitely learned a lot."

The Project SEARCH Adult Model program aims to help people with disabilities grow and gain new skills in hopes of landing a rewarding career.

For nine months, 10 interns worked different roles throughout ZooTampa at Lowry Park. They formally graduated from the program Wednesday.

While the program takes place nationally, this particular one was made possible because of the MacDonald Training Center, ZooTampa and various other partners.

MTC skill-development instructors like Manuel Gorospe worked alongside the interns throughout the program duration.

"It was amazing to see the transformation from day one to now," Gorospe said.

Gorospe said it's not just about learning new skills but helping bring out already existing ones that participants didn't know they already had.

"She's [Kaspar] more confident in her abilities," Gorospe said. "I know that she will do great things in the future."

Kaspar said she'll miss speaking with guests at the zoo. As part of her job, she said she got the chance to educate them more about the animals and the various duties of staff.

She hopes to continue working with animals in the future.

"It was totally worth it," Kaspar said.

The partners in collaboration with the program also include the Florida Developmental Disabilities Council, RESPECT of Florida, Vocational Rehabilitation and the Florida Department of Education.

"As one of only four programs geared to the needs of adults in our state, MTC is proud to collaborate with ZooTampa to elevate opportunities for people with disabilities in Tampa,” Karenne Levy, MTC president and CEO, stated in part.