68 arrested after some protesters began destroying property and targeting police

City officials are asking people to leave once those "hijacking" protests show so that they cannot use them as a shield for criminal activity.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department arrested 68 protesters Tuesday night after they say some began destroying property and targeting police.

According to police, officers kept protesters safe for almost 10 hours Tuesday, June 2, as they marched approximately 8 miles in and around town. The protests are in response to police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

Three groups of protesters merged, creating a group the size of roughly 500 people outside of Franklin Manor in response to the owner reportedly posting "inflammatory social media comments" toward protestors.

Mayor Jane Castor was asked her thoughts on the comments during a press conference Wednesday saying, "Personally, I just say that-- karma for that guy and he's going to have to deal with what he said. Those comments are reckless and ridiculous."

The comments are under investigation by the Tampa Police Department in consultation with closely with the SAO and the FBI to see what type of crimes were committed according to Police Chief Brian Dugan.

"Everybody denounces what he says, and you can imagine the emotions of our police officers who had to stand there are protected that property when they don't even agree with what that clown said. But that's what cops do. We have to set political opinions aside, personal opinions aside and we, unfortunately, are sometimes caught in the middle and have to do our job," Dugan said.

Later in the night, some in the crowd became violent and began throwing bricks, rocks and bottles at police officers and jumping on top of police cruisers, according to a release.

Dugan said bricks and rocks are being found stashed in different places by protestors. He also shared the police department's bomb team was out this morning where mortars were found in the bushes downtown.

Police say certain protestors also attempted to take over Interstate 275 three different times before three separate orders to disperse were given throughout the night. Those who refused to leave were taken into custody and charged with unlawful assembly. Four people were also charged with resisting arrest without violence.

According to police, after an object was thrown at police officers, "deterrent" spray and smoke were deployed to clear the crowds.

During the incident, two police cars were damaged with one windshield getting smashed and another dented, according to police.

One officer suffered a minor injury, while there were no reported injuries to protestors according to a release.

"We are grieving. Our community is grieving. Our nation is grieving. Everyone is grieving the murder of George Floyd," Castor said, highlighting that the pain protestors feel is not falling on deaf ears.

But while the city is working to ensure peaceful protesters' voices, concern, grief and anger are heard the city cannot tolerate a violent turn in the movement.

"When it devolves into property damage or individuals throwing bricks or mortars at police officers we can't tolerate that as a community," Castor said.

Both Castor and Dugan highlighted that they know those who are rioting, looting and destroying property are not those who are involved with the Black Lives Matter movement or people organizing events, but rather others "hijacking" the events once the sun starts to set.

"These are peaceful marches that, whatever we want to call them, hooligans, agitators, knuckleheads are taking over at the end. And when that turns to that tension that's where we're asking, 'you've got to go' that's when the peaceful people have got to leave," Dugan said.

That's why they are asking people to stay home and find other ways to protest or leave once these individuals show so that they cannot use your peaceful protest as a shield for their criminal activity.

"No one won last night. We made 68 arrests last night. What did that accomplish? Nothing. It accomplishes absolutely nothing," Dugan said. "Do you think it changed anything in those arrests? It's just frustrating."

