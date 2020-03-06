'We are one fighting racism': Protesters ask for unity and understanding in Riverview

The death of George Floyd has left a mark on their lives, and now they're fighting for justice.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — While their signs and their chants called for unity, protesters flooded a highway and shut down a major intersection to get the message across.

"We're out here peacefully protesting for our rights and everybody's safety," 19-year-old Bianca said.

She didn't want her last name to be shared, but says she showed up to support a community that's hurting. The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody has left a mark on their lives and now they're fighting for justice.

"Plain murder. You know, it's not OK to have your name on somebody's neck to hold off his air and blood circulation to his brain. He wasn't resisting. It's not OK," Briana said.

Among the crowd of more than 100 people, 8-year-old Amari Clayton is one of many young boys holding up signs.

"He wasn't supposed to be treated like that," he said about George Floyd.

He doesn't believe racism should exist.

"It's not fair because we've already been through it," Clayton said.

FIGHTING FOR CHANGE: These are just a few of the faces you’ll see in the crowds that continue protesting for #GeorgeFloyd. Ages range from 8-19. Each of them has the same message: #BlackLivesMatter. They tell me they hope others will support their fight for justice @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/cRZjVfHzzF — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) June 3, 2020

His uncle says he wants Amari to learn to speak up against adversity.

"They're not shielded, they know the world we live in. I'm scared every time they walk out of the house. You never know what could happen. I mean just opening up your door walking out of your house you don't know what could happen. Especially if I'm not there to protect them," Samuel Garcia said.

While the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office sealed off the perimeter, deputies marches with the protesters. Sheriff Chad Chronister says he vows to work hard.

"It gives me chills. There's no greater sign of solidarity than seeing law enforcement walking with the protesters. We're going to work in the community in any way possible to continue to earn their trust and earn it each and every day," Chronister said.

