Tampa protesters say mayor, police chief need to go

Citizens review board members voted to blow out their agenda and hear protesters at its busiest meeting.

TAMPA, Fla. — An overflow of protesters crowded outside the Tampa Convention Center to get a chance to speak in front of the city's Citizens Review Board.

Many had the same message to share: Defund the police department and get rid of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Police Chief Brian Dugan.

"I am concerned about my city," Tori Brown said. "You're telling me that you're going to change the system, and if that doesn't work, go back to the drawing board, and if that doesn't work?

"This just seems like placating."

Many others who got a chance to speak asserted both the mayor and police chief lied about police force used on peaceful protesters back in May and early June.

"I watched T.P.D. officers in riot gear advance on unarmed community members, unprovoked. And after shooting many of us with sub-lethal rubber bullets directly, instead of at the ground, which is protocol, I watched a 12-year-old girl get peppered sprayed directly in her face, twice," a demonstrator said.

In separate press conferences shortly after these demonstrations, both Castor and Dugan said police only acted when crowds were violent

Protesters were also frustrated Dugan was on his phone during the meeting, and Castor wasn't in attendance, although neither were technically on the schedule to attend.

After public comments, Dugan was able to speak.

"You’re angry, I get it. And when you calm down, and you’re willing to have open dialogue, I will continue to listen to you," he said. The police chief also asked residents to apply to his own citizens advisory group by calling the department's customer service line.

Demonstrators also had some strong words for the members of the board, many of whom are currently or were members of the NAACP. They said they were not listening to their issues or solutions.

"Don't assume that we don't know what's going on and we haven't done our research and that we aren't in the loop, we are, that's why we're spending our time doing this," reminded board member Bemetra Simmons. "We are hearing you guys, we have limited power."

Board members say the meeting was the most well-attended they've ever seen. So many people wanted to speak, the board voted to adjust its agenda to let more people take the podium than planned for.

The number of people able to get inside the actual meeting was limited because of COVID-19, and seats were placed 6 feet from each other. A group waiting to speak crowded the door, however.

