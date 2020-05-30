Police, demonstrators meet in heated protest near Tampa's Busch Gardens

Protesters across the country, including Tampa Bay, have been gathering following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody.

TAMPA, Fla. — A large crowd of demonstrators came face-to-face with law enforcement Saturday evening, with some people throwing bottles and lighting fireworks in the intersection.

It happened in the area of the Tampa Police Department substation on N. 30th Street and E. Busch Boulevard.

Aerial images from Sky10 showed law enforcement holding a line to move people out of the intersection.

Earlier, a couple of police cars were surrounded by protestors. Some threw plastic bottles at the cars and officers nearby before police let off what appeared to be smoke grenades to disperse the crowd.

Demonstrators appeared to move down 30th Street toward the police department substation, where officers blocked its entrance with several cars.

The scene contrasts with earlier peaceful protests in the Tampa Bay area following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Many people assembled in front of the Tampa Police Museum in the downtown area, later continuing to protest in Curtis Hixon Park.

Hundreds of demonstrators closed the intersection of Fowler Avenue and N. 56th Street during the afternoon as Temple Terrace police, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol officers kept watch and helped to keep the roadway closed.

People chanted, in part, "no peace, no justice," and, "I can't breathe," referencing what Floyd pleaded to officers while he was on the ground and the officer's knee was pressed upon his neck.

Floyd died while in police custody Monday after officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded, "I can't breathe." Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

