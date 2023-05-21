Purple Alert issued for 31-year-old man last seen in Tampa

Pedro Ramos may be traveling in a white 2019 Lexus RX350 with the Florida tag 8549BS, police say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Pedro Ramos?

A Purple Alert was issued for the missing 31-year-old last seen Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. on North 10th Street in Tampa, authorities say.

Ramos may be traveling in a white 2019 Lexus RX350 with the Florida tag 8549BS, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Law enforcement says he is believed to suffer from a cognitive disability and his family is concerned for his safety.