Purple Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. — Have you seen Maria Salazar?

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has issued a Purple Alert for the missing 27-year-old woman who was last seen earlier in the day Wednesday, June 7. She left her assisted living facility in Forest Hills Drive in Brandon on foot, authorities said.

Salazar is considered endangered due to a mental health diagnosis and an intellectual learning disability.

She is 5-feet, 2-inches, weighs about 140 pounds and has short black hair styled in a ponytail and brown eyes, according to the sheriff's office. She was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt with horizontal white stripes, black and brown casual pants and black and brown athletic shoes.

The sheriff's office said Salazar requires special care and attention and are deeply concerned for her well-being.

"We are working to locate her and bring her back to safety," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Anyone who has seen Salazar or has information about her location is asked to call 813-247-8200.

A Purple Alert is used to "assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities," state leaders explained in a news release.