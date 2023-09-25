Purple Alert issued for missing Tampa man with cognitive disabilities

Anyone with information that would help find the man is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department's non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Purple Alert was issued for a 39-year-old man considered to be missing and endangered out of Tampa, according to the police department.

Police are asking for the community's help in finding Luis Rodriguez.

The 39-year-old, who is said to have mental and cognitive disabilities, was last seen off Ybor Street, according to the agency. He's described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with red and black lettering on the front, black basketball shorts and black shoes.

He also reportedly has tattoos, with one of them being the word "TAMPA" written on his arm in black.

Anyone with information that would help find Rodriguez is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department's non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.