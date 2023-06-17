HCSO: Purple alert issued for 66-year-old woman last seen in Plant City

Mattie Fleming has medical issues that require her to walk with a walker, authorities say.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Have you seen Mattie Fleming?

A Purple Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for the 66-year-old woman last seen in Plant City, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Fleming was reported missing at noon on Saturday after she was last seen Friday evening at Cox Adult Living Facility on Oscar Cox Trail walking towards East State Road 60 from Smith Ryals Road, deputies say.

She did not say anything about wanting to hurt herself but does have medical issues that require her to walk with a walker, authorities say.

Law enforcement describes the 66-year-old as 5-foot-5, weighs 140 pounds and either has short black curly hair or an unknown color wig.

"We're extremely concerned about Mattie's well-being, especially given her medical condition," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We hope that with the community's help, we'll be able to locate her and bring her back to safety."

Anyone with information regarding Fleming's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.