31 years ago: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's last visit to Tampa Bay

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

TAMPA, Fla — The last time Queen Elizabeth II visited Tampa was little more than three decades ago.

10 Tampa Bay dusted off archived video of last her visit, which was on May 20, 1991.

In the clip, Elizabeth's yacht docks at Harbour Island, and soon after she touches Tampa soil, she is promptly greeted by Tampa's first female Mayor Sandra Freedman.

The queen was met with a few hundred invited guests who stood behind ropes along the dock.

After initial greetings, Elizabeth was taken to the University of Tampa where she was presented with a crystal palm tree by Freedman.

"Thank you very much, madam mayor, for this marvelous present and for the very warm welcome, which we have received from the people of Tampa Bay. We are delighted to be here," Elizabeth said after she received the gift.

Elizabeth soon went to MacDill Air Force Base and granted Army General Herbert Norman Schwarzkopf Jr. an honorary title of knighthood. At that time, only 50 Americans has been given that distinction since World War ll.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

A link to the almost-vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known.