Man accused of burglarizing Tampa liquor store caught on camera

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera and accused of burglarizing a liquor store Saturday morning in Tampa.

Police say the incident happened at Quick Pick Liquors on Armenia Avenue.

The man reportedly broke a window to get inside the store and in the video, he appears to rummage through two cash registers.

Police say he grabbed four bottles of Hennessy before taking off in a white 2021 or 2022 Hyundai Sonata.

Authorities say he may be linked to other burglary incidents overnight.