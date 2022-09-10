x
Hillsborough County

Man accused of burglarizing Tampa liquor store caught on camera

Police say the incident happened at Quick Pick Liquors on Armenia Avenue.
Credit: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera and accused of burglarizing a liquor store Saturday morning in Tampa. 

Police say the incident happened at Quick Pick Liquors on Armenia Avenue. 

The man reportedly broke a window to get inside the store and in the video, he appears to rummage through two cash registers. 

Police say he grabbed four bottles of Hennessy before taking off in a white 2021 or 2022 Hyundai Sonata.

Authorities say he may be linked to other burglary incidents overnight. 

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact TPD at 813-231-6130, or text tips to TIP411.

