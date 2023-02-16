Rabies alert issued in Hillsborough County after cat tests positive in Gibsonton

Health officials say the recent alert comes after a domestic cat in Gibsonton tested positive for rabies Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GIBSONTON, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a rabies alert on Thursday for the area surrounding Isabel Avenue in Gibsonton.

Health officials say the recent alert comes after a domestic cat tested positive for rabies Wednesday.

"All residents and visitors in Hillsborough County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated," the county's Florida Department of Health said in a news release. "The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Hillsborough County."

The alert is in effect to increase awareness to the public and to let people know that rabies activities can also happen outside of Hillsborough County, health officials say.

The alert will be issued for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in the county:

North - Nundy Avenue

East - North Street

South - Kracker Avenue

West - The Kitches Nature Preserve/Tampa Bay

"Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans," health officials stated. "The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization."

Only appropriate treatment started quickly after a person is exposed to rabies will protect them from the disease.

The county's Florida Department of Health said all domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and avoid wildlife contact, especially raccoons, skunks, bobcats, coyotes, otters, bats and foxes.

People in Hillsborough County are advised to take the following precautions:

Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations

Neuter or spay your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated

Do not feed, handle or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources, such as uncovered trash or litter

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home

Teach your children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools or other similar areas where they might come in contact with people or pets.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals is asked to seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County at 813-559-4339.