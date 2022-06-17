Rabies alert issued in Hillsborough County after cat tests positive

The public is asked to maintain a "heightened awareness."

TAMPA, Fla. — After a cat tested positive for rabies on June 13, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is issuing a rabies alert for the area near Nobb Oak Avenue in Tampa.

The cat was a domestic shorthaired brown and white Tabby.

The health department is warning residents and those visiting Hillsborough County about the presence of rabies in the wild animal population.

"Domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated," the Florida Department of Health said in a news release.

Hillsborough County communities should be aware that rabies is active in the county — and rabies activities are also possible outside of the alert area.

The rabies alert will last for 60 days. The center of the alert is located at Nobb Oak Avenue in Tampa. The alert spreads north to County Line Road, east to Kinnan Street, south to Cross Creek Boulevard and west to Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

An animal with rabies could infect other wild animals and even house pets that have not been vaccinated against the disease. Rabies affects the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans without treatment.