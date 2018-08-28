GIBSONTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a rabies alert after officials said a rabid cat attacked a man.

Officials said the black tabby, domestic shorthair cat attacked the man near Nundy Avenue in Gibsonton. The man told them the cat jumped out of the bushes as he was walking and grabbed onto his food.

The man told officials that he then shot and killed the cat. He is now getting treatment for rabies.

The DOH-Hillsborough said the alert is for 60 days.

The boundaries:

-- North: Alafia River

-- South: Symmes Road

-- East: E. Bay Road

-- West: US Hwy 41

The DOH said anyone who has been bitten, scratched or exposed to the saliva of any wild animal or any animal that is acting unusual should report the exposure to the local health department and visit their doctor.

The number for DOH-Hillsborough is (813) 307-8059.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, take them to your vet immediately and call the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center at (813) 744-5660.

