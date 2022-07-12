Raymond James Stadium looking to fill positions for upcoming sports season at job fair

There will be available jobs in operations, security and more.

TAMPA, Fla. — Raymond James Stadium will host a job fair on Saturday, July 16 to fill positions as the stadium prepares for the upcoming seasons of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the University of South Florida's football team.

The stadium also hosts the Reliaquest Bowl, Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, two Feld Entertainment Monster Jam events and some of the country's largest concert tours.

Job applications will be available at the east club of the stadium and representatives from participating businesses will be conducting interviews, Tampa Sports Authority explains in a news release.

The positions available include parking lot attendants, ticket takers, security and cleaning services along with food and beverage personnel.

The job fair starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Parking will be available in Lots B and C off Himes Avenue.