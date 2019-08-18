BRANDON, Fla. — Take a good look, the picture couldn't be clearer: Authorities are hoping someone recognizes this guy.

He's accused of stealing a DeWalt air compressor and a Stihl chainsaw from the front of a home Saturday in the area of N. Oakwood Avenue and E. Morgan Street, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say he might be driving a red pickup truck.

It's also believed he has a spiderweb tattoo on his left elbow.

People who might recognize him are asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

