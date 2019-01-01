Aimee Merchant could only watch in disbelief as a burglar rummaged through her house the day after Christmas.

Merchant said her family returned to their Seminole Heights home on North 15th Street on Dec. 27 to find the place had been burglarized.

After calling police, Merchant went to the video on her home surveillance system where she saw the suspect in action.

Tampa police say the break-in happened sometime between 1-2 p.m. Dec. 26. They said the suspect got into the house by breaking a side window. He is seen in the video walking out the front door with the stolen stuff in a suitcase.

Investigators say the man swiped more than $1,000 worth of belongings, from jewelry to something Merchant says is “priceless.”

"My two laptops, one of which contained all my kids' baby pictures,” she said. “It’s upsetting.”

Unfortunately, the pictures weren’t backed up, she said.

But it gets worse.

“Then he took my son's piggy banks,” Merchant said.

Yes, a 6-year-old’s piggy banks.

Merchant says she’s just grateful she invested in cameras for her home.

"We got a clear image of him,” she said. “I appreciate everyone sharing the video to get his picture out there and hoping someone can help ID him and I can get my stuff back."

If you recognize the suspect in the video you can call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-874-8477.

